ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୧୦୪ ମୃତ, ୧୩ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 112,654,146
    World
    Confirmed: 112,654,146
    Active: 21,917,725
    Recovered: 88,239,672
    Death: 2,496,749
  • USA 28,897,718
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,897,718
    Active: 9,170,205
    Recovered: 19,212,517
    Death: 514,996
  • India 11,030,176
    India
    Confirmed: 11,030,176
    Active: 146,876
    Recovered: 10,726,702
    Death: 156,598
  • Brazil 10,260,621
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,260,621
    Active: 796,811
    Recovered: 9,215,164
    Death: 248,646
  • Russia 4,189,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,189,153
    Active: 365,762
    Recovered: 3,739,344
    Death: 84,047
  • UK 4,134,639
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,134,639
    Active: 1,406,335
    Recovered: 2,606,999
    Death: 121,305
  • Italy 2,832,162
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,832,162
    Active: 387,948
    Recovered: 2,347,866
    Death: 96,348
  • Turkey 2,655,633
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,655,633
    Active: 92,424
    Recovered: 2,534,996
    Death: 28,213
  • Germany 2,405,263
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,405,263
    Active: 128,349
    Recovered: 2,207,700
    Death: 69,214
  • Pakistan 574,580
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 574,580
    Active: 23,665
    Recovered: 538,207
    Death: 12,708
  • China 89,864
    China
    Confirmed: 89,864
    Active: 370
    Recovered: 84,858
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୪ା୨: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୦୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୬ ହଜାର ୫୬୭କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୩ ହଜାର ୭୪୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୧୭୬ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୬ ହଜାର ୯୦୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୬ ହଜାର ୭୦୨ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

