ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୧,୪୯୮ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
COVID-19 Updates
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୪୯୮ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬ ହଜାର ୪୩୯ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫ ହଜାର ୦୫୯ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬,୫୫,୮୯୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୦୬,୮୧୨ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୫,୪୬,୬୩୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪୯୭ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ କଟକରୁ ୧୧୦୭, ଅନୁଗୋଳରୁ ୮୬୭, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୭୦୩, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୫୩୮, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୫୨୪, ପୁରୀରୁ ୪୨୪, ବରଗଡ଼ ୩୯୫, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୩୯୩, ନୟାଗଡ଼ରୁ ୩୮୨, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୩୭୮, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୩୪୬, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୩୨୫, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୩୧୩, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୨୯୪, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୨୬୬ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

