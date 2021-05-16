ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୧,୭୩୨ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
163,188,236
-
USA
33,695,916
-
India
24,684,077
-
Brazil
15,590,613
-
Turkey
5,106,862
-
Russia
4,931,691
-
UK
4,448,851
-
Italy
4,153,374
-
Germany
3,595,872
-
Pakistan
877,130
-
China
90,847
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୬ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୭୩୨ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬ ହଜାର ୫୬୯ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫ ହଜାର ୧୬୩ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬,୧୨,୨୨୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୦୭,୪୦୩ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୫,୦୨,୪୫୫ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧ ହଜାର ୭୧୦ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି କଟକରୁ ୮୭୦, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୭୦୦, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୬୪୧, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୫୩୮, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୪୭୨, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୪୧୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
6. Boudh: 277
7. Cuttack: 870
8. Deogarh: 129
9. Dhenkanal: 153
10. Gajapati: 77
11. Ganjam: 259
12. Jagatsinghpur: 330
13. Jajpur: 383
14. Jharsuguda: 391
15. Kalahandi: 274
16. Kandhamal: 84
17. Kendrapada: 139
18. Keonjhar: 220
19. Khurda: 1710
20. Koraput: 289
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 16, 2021
New recoveries: 10781
Cumulative tested: 10882756
Positive: 612224
Recovered: 502455
Active cases: 107403
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 16, 2021