ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୧୨୦ ମୃତ, ୧୬ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

World
113,550,915
USA
29,052,262
India
11,063,491
Brazil
10,393,886
Russia
4,212,100
UK
4,154,562
Italy
2,868,435
Turkey
2,674,766
Germany
2,426,819
Pakistan
577,482
China
89,877
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୬ା୨: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୨୦ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୬ ହଜାର ୮୨୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୬ ହଜାର ୫୭୭ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୩ ହଜାର ୪୯୧ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୫ ହଜାର ୯୮୬ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୦ ହଜାର ୬୮୦ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।