ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ି ଚାଲିଛି କରୋନାର ଲହରୀ: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୧୩୭୯ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୧ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୩୭୯ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୮୦୮ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫୭୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 10th April

New Positive Cases: 1379

In quarantine: 808

Local contacts: 571

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 27

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bargarh: 68

4. Bhadrak: 36

5. Balangir: 54

