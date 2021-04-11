ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ି ଚାଲିଛି କରୋନାର ଲହରୀ: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୧୩୭୯ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

-
World
136,033,303
WorldConfirmed: 136,033,303Active: 23,706,564Recovered: 109,387,267Death: 2,939,472
-
USA
31,869,980
USAConfirmed: 31,869,980Active: 6,870,798Recovered: 24,423,589Death: 575,593
-
Brazil
13,445,006
BrazilConfirmed: 13,445,006Active: 1,254,973Recovered: 11,838,564Death: 351,469
-
India
13,358,805
IndiaConfirmed: 13,358,805Active: 1,108,057Recovered: 12,081,443Death: 169,305
-
Russia
4,632,688
RussiaConfirmed: 4,632,688Active: 271,760Recovered: 4,258,279Death: 102,649
-
UK
4,368,045
UKConfirmed: 4,368,045Active: 279,227Recovered: 3,961,738Death: 127,080
-
Turkey
3,798,333
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,798,333Active: 463,414Recovered: 3,301,217Death: 33,702
-
Italy
3,754,077
ItalyConfirmed: 3,754,077Active: 533,085Recovered: 3,107,069Death: 113,923
-
Germany
2,992,803
GermanyConfirmed: 2,992,803Active: 242,745Recovered: 2,671,200Death: 78,858
-
Pakistan
721,018
PakistanConfirmed: 721,018Active: 73,875Recovered: 631,700Death: 15,443
-
China
90,410
ChinaConfirmed: 90,410Active: 286Recovered: 85,488Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୧ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୩୭୯ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୮୦୮ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫୭୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 10th April
New Positive Cases: 1379
In quarantine: 808
Local contacts: 571
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 27
2. Balasore: 33
3. Bargarh: 68
4. Bhadrak: 36
5. Balangir: 54
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 11, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୯ ହଜାର ୫୬୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୯ ହଜାର ୬୦୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୯୭୯ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୧୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
22. Mayurbhanj: 49
23. Nawarangpur: 71
24. Nayagarh: 18
25. Nuapada: 90
26. Puri: 43
27. Rayagada: 25
28. Sambalpur: 86
29. Sonepur: 14
30. Sundargarh: 317
31. State Pool: 35
New recoveries: 403
Cumulative tested: 9370359
Positive: 349561
Recovered: 339603
Active cases: 7979
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 11, 2021