ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ି ଚାଲିଛି କରୋନାର ଲହରୀ: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୧୩୭୯ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୧ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୩୭୯ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୮୦୮ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫୭୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୯ ହଜାର ୫୬୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୯ ହଜାର ୬୦୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୯୭୯ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୧୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

