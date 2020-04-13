Tamilnadu govt extends lockdown

New Delhi,13/4: Tamil Nadu has been added to the list of states to extend the lockdown period before the Center to deal with Coronavirus. As the seventh state in the country, Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown period to April 30.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced an extension of the lockdown period. “The lockdown has been extended to counter the corona,” he said. It will be strictly observed until April 30. The decision was made in consultation with health experts.

He encouraged ordinary people as well to take part in solving this great task.As the first state in the country, the Odisha government extended the lockdown period to April 30. Then Punjab, Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Telangana adopted the same policy.