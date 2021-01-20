ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୧୫୭ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୦।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛିି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୫୭ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୯୩ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୬୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୭୨୩ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୦୫୧ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ୧ ହଜାର ୭୧୭ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୦ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 19th January, 2021
New Positive Cases: 157
In quarantine: 93
Local contacts: 64
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 8
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 3
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 20, 2021
22. Sambalpur: 18
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 30
25. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 250
Cumulative tested: 7452020
Positive: 333723
Recovered: 330051
Active cases: 1717
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 20, 2021