ଜାନୁଆରୀରେ ୧୬ ଦିନ ଛୁଟି: ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଯିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଲିଷ୍ଟ ଚେକ୍ କରି ନିଅନ୍ତୁ

-
World
81,743,332
WorldConfirmed: 81,743,332Active: 22,080,632Recovered: 57,879,287Death: 1,783,413
-
USA
19,781,718
USAConfirmed: 19,781,718Active: 7,741,717Recovered: 11,696,819Death: 343,182
-
India
10,224,797
IndiaConfirmed: 10,224,797Active: 269,038Recovered: 9,807,569Death: 148,190
-
Brazil
7,506,890
BrazilConfirmed: 7,506,890Active: 746,351Recovered: 6,568,898Death: 191,641
-
Russia
3,105,037
RussiaConfirmed: 3,105,037Active: 553,027Recovered: 2,496,183Death: 55,827
-
UK
2,329,730
UKConfirmed: 2,329,730Active: 2,258,621Recovered: N/ADeath: 71,109
-
Turkey
2,162,775
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,162,775Active: 105,207Recovered: 2,037,433Death: 20,135
-
Italy
2,056,277
ItalyConfirmed: 2,056,277Active: 575,221Recovered: 1,408,686Death: 72,370
-
Germany
1,670,194
GermanyConfirmed: 1,670,194Active: 383,318Recovered: 1,255,700Death: 31,176
-
Pakistan
475,085
PakistanConfirmed: 475,085Active: 39,599Recovered: 425,494Death: 9,992
-
China
87,003
ChinaConfirmed: 87,003Active: 348Recovered: 82,021Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୯ା୧୨: ୨୦୨୧ ମସିହା ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କର ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କରେ କିଛି ଜରୁରୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଅଛି କି ? ତେବେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଯିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସର ଛୁଟି ଲିଷ୍ଟକୁ ଚେକ କରି ଯାଆନ୍ତୁ, କାରଣ ଏହି ମାସରେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ୧୬ ଦିନ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ଅର୍ଥାତ ଗୋଟିଏ ମାସର ଅଧାଦିନ ଛୁଟି । ତେବେ ଏହି ଛୁଟିରେ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ, ଚତୁର୍ଥ ଶନିବାର ସହିତ ରବିବାର ସାମିଲ ରହିଛି । ଭାରତୀୟ ରିଜର୍ଭ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ଏନେଇ ଏକ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି ।
ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୧ ତାରିଖରେ ଦେଶରେ ଅନେକ ସହରରେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଖୋଲାଯିବା ସହ କିଛି ସହରରେ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ଗାଙ୍ଗଟକ, ଆଇଜୋଲ, ଚେନ୍ନାଇ, ସିଲିଂ ଆଦି ସହରରେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।