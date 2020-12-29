ଜାନୁଆରୀରେ ୧୬ ଦିନ ଛୁଟି: ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଯିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଲିଷ୍ଟ ଚେକ୍ କରି ନିଅନ୍ତୁ

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 81,743,332
    World
    Confirmed: 81,743,332
    Active: 22,080,632
    Recovered: 57,879,287
    Death: 1,783,413
  • USA 19,781,718
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,781,718
    Active: 7,741,717
    Recovered: 11,696,819
    Death: 343,182
  • India 10,224,797
    India
    Confirmed: 10,224,797
    Active: 269,038
    Recovered: 9,807,569
    Death: 148,190
  • Brazil 7,506,890
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,506,890
    Active: 746,351
    Recovered: 6,568,898
    Death: 191,641
  • Russia 3,105,037
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,105,037
    Active: 553,027
    Recovered: 2,496,183
    Death: 55,827
  • UK 2,329,730
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,329,730
    Active: 2,258,621
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 71,109
  • Turkey 2,162,775
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,162,775
    Active: 105,207
    Recovered: 2,037,433
    Death: 20,135
  • Italy 2,056,277
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,056,277
    Active: 575,221
    Recovered: 1,408,686
    Death: 72,370
  • Germany 1,670,194
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,670,194
    Active: 383,318
    Recovered: 1,255,700
    Death: 31,176
  • Pakistan 475,085
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 475,085
    Active: 39,599
    Recovered: 425,494
    Death: 9,992
  • China 87,003
    China
    Confirmed: 87,003
    Active: 348
    Recovered: 82,021
    Death: 4,634

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୯ା୧୨: ୨୦୨୧ ମସିହା ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କର ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କରେ କିଛି ଜରୁରୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଅଛି କି ? ତେବେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଯିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସର ଛୁଟି ଲିଷ୍ଟକୁ ଚେକ କରି ଯାଆନ୍ତୁ, କାରଣ ଏହି ମାସରେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ୧୬ ଦିନ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ଅର୍ଥାତ ଗୋଟିଏ ମାସର ଅଧାଦିନ ଛୁଟି । ତେବେ ଏହି ଛୁଟିରେ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ, ଚତୁର୍ଥ ଶନିବାର ସହିତ ରବିବାର ସାମିଲ ରହିଛି । ଭାରତୀୟ ରିଜର୍ଭ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ଏନେଇ ଏକ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି ।

ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୧ ତାରିଖରେ ଦେଶରେ ଅନେକ ସହରରେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଖୋଲାଯିବା ସହ କିଛି ସହରରେ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ଗାଙ୍ଗଟକ, ଆଇଜୋଲ, ଚେନ୍ନାଇ, ସିଲିଂ ଆଦି ସହରରେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.