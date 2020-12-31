କମିଛି ଶୀତ: ୧୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତଳେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୨ ସହର

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୩୧ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଶୀତର ଲହରୀ ପୂର୍ବ ଅପେକ୍ଷା ସାମାନ୍ୟ କମିଛି । ୧୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତଳେ ରହିଛି ରାଜ୍ୟର ୨ଟି ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା । ଫୁଲବାଣୀରେ ୭ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଓ ଦାରିଙ୍ଗବାଡିରେ ୯.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି କଟକରେ ୧୨.୮ ଓ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୧୩.୮ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସେଲସିୟସ ତାପପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଆଞ୍ଚଳିକ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

