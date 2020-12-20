ବଣଭୋଜି ହେଲା କାଳ, ନଦୀରେ ବୁଡିଗଲେ ୩ ସାଙ୍ଗ , 2 ମୃତ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ରାଉଲକେଲା , 20/12 : ବଣଭୋଜି ପାଇଁ ଆସି 3 ଜଣ ସାଙ୍ଗ କୋଏଲ ନଦୀ ର ଜାମସେରା ଘାଟରେ ବୁଡି ଯାଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟ ରୁ 2 ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିଲା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ ନିଖୋଜ ଅଛି । ଅଗ୍ନିସମ ବିଭାଗ ମୃତ ଓ ନିଖୋଜ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଖୋଜିବା ରେ ପ୍ରୟାସରତ ଅଛି।ସେମାନେ ଝିରପାଣି କୁ ବଣଭୋଜି ରେ ଯାଇଥିବା ର ସୂଚନା ମିଳୁଛି।

