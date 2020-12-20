ବଣଭୋଜି ହେଲା କାଳ, ନଦୀରେ ବୁଡିଗଲେ ୩ ସାଙ୍ଗ , 2 ମୃତ

-
WorldConfirmed: 76,718,430Active: 21,181,948Recovered: 53,842,540Death: 1,693,942
USAConfirmed: 18,078,009Active: 7,209,160Recovered: 10,545,445Death: 323,404
IndiaConfirmed: 10,031,659Active: 305,744Recovered: 9,580,402Death: 145,513
BrazilConfirmed: 7,213,155Active: 804,035Recovered: 6,222,764Death: 186,356
RussiaConfirmed: 2,848,377Active: 521,862Recovered: 2,275,657Death: 50,858
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,004,285Active: 207,366Recovered: 1,779,068Death: 17,851
UKConfirmed: 2,004,219Active: 1,937,144Recovered: N/ADeath: 67,075
ItalyConfirmed: 1,938,083Active: 620,166Recovered: 1,249,470Death: 68,447
GermanyConfirmed: 1,493,961Active: 382,047Recovered: 1,085,500Death: 26,414
PakistanConfirmed: 457,288Active: 40,553Recovered: 407,405Death: 9,330
ChinaConfirmed: 86,829Active: 309Recovered: 81,886Death: 4,634
ରାଉଲକେଲା , 20/12 : ବଣଭୋଜି ପାଇଁ ଆସି 3 ଜଣ ସାଙ୍ଗ କୋଏଲ ନଦୀ ର ଜାମସେରା ଘାଟରେ ବୁଡି ଯାଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟ ରୁ 2 ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିଲା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ ନିଖୋଜ ଅଛି । ଅଗ୍ନିସମ ବିଭାଗ ମୃତ ଓ ନିଖୋଜ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଖୋଜିବା ରେ ପ୍ରୟାସରତ ଅଛି।ସେମାନେ ଝିରପାଣି କୁ ବଣଭୋଜି ରେ ଯାଇଥିବା ର ସୂଚନା ମିଳୁଛି।