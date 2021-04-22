-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର୨୨ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଯୁକ୍ତ ଦୁଇ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ବାତିଲ ନେଇ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଧାରଣା । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମାଷ୍ଟରକେଣ୍ଟିନ୍ ନିକଟରେ ଧାରଣା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ । ପରୀକ୍ଷା ବାତିଲ୍ ନେଇ ବିଭନ୍ନ କଲେଜର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ବିକ୍ଷୋଭ । ଯୁକ୍ତ ଦୁଇ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ବାତିଲ୍ ନେଇ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ରଖିଲେ ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଜୁନ୍ ପ୍ରଥମ ସପ୍ତାହରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ନେଇ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯିବ । ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ କ୍ରମେ ଜୁନ୍ ପ୍ରଥମ ସପ୍ତାହରେ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯିବ । +୨ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ବାତିଲ ନେଇ ଏବେଯାଏ କୌଣସି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ହୋଇନାହିଁ । ଗତକାଲି ମାଟ୍ରିକ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ବାତିଲ୍ ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।