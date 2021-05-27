 ଝାରପଡ଼ା ଜେଲରେ ସ୍ଥିତି ଅଣଆୟତ, ପୁଣି ୨୧ କଏଦୀ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପମୁହାଁ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟାକୁ ନେଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ଚିନ୍ତା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହି ସମୟରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଜେଲ ରେ ମଧ୍ୟ କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ କାୟା ବିସ୍ତାର କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।ଝାରପଡ଼ା ଜେଲରୁ ପୁଣି ୨୧ ଜଣ କଏଦୀ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ପୂର୍ବରୁ ୯୬ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଥିଲେ। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ମୋଟ୍ ୧୨୭ ଜଣ ଅନେବାସୀଙ କୋଭିଡ-୧୯ରେ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା କଏଦୀଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ସଂଗରୋଧ ଓ୍ବାର୍ଡରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ଚାଲିଛି। ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହୋଇଥିବା କିଛି କଏଦୀ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି।