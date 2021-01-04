ଦେଶରେ ଦିନକରେ ୨୧୪ ମୃତ, ୧୬ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୪ା୧: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୨୧୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୯ ହଜାର ୬୪୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୬ ହଜାର ୫୦୫ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ୪୭୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୩ ହଜାର ୯୫୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୯୯ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୬ ହଜାର ୮୬୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

