ଦେଶରେ ଦିନକରେ ୨୧୪ ମୃତ, ୧୬ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
World
85,520,216
WorldConfirmed: 85,520,216Active: 23,182,310Recovered: 60,486,965Death: 1,850,941
-
USA
21,113,528
USAConfirmed: 21,113,528Active: 8,316,492Recovered: 12,436,958Death: 360,078
-
India
10,341,291
IndiaConfirmed: 10,341,291Active: 244,738Recovered: 9,946,867Death: 149,686
-
Brazil
7,733,746
BrazilConfirmed: 7,733,746Active: 724,720Recovered: 6,813,008Death: 196,018
-
Russia
3,236,787
RussiaConfirmed: 3,236,787Active: 559,399Recovered: 2,618,882Death: 58,506
-
UK
2,654,779
UKConfirmed: 2,654,779Active: 2,579,755Recovered: N/ADeath: 75,024
-
Turkey
2,241,912
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,241,912Active: 83,890Recovered: 2,136,534Death: 21,488
-
Italy
2,155,446
ItalyConfirmed: 2,155,446Active: 576,214Recovered: 1,503,900Death: 75,332
-
Germany
1,783,896
GermanyConfirmed: 1,783,896Active: 347,591Recovered: 1,401,200Death: 35,105
-
Pakistan
488,529
PakistanConfirmed: 488,529Active: 35,722Recovered: 442,457Death: 10,350
-
China
87,150
ChinaConfirmed: 87,150Active: 411Recovered: 82,105Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୪ା୧: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୨୧୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୯ ହଜାର ୬୪୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୬ ହଜାର ୫୦୫ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ୪୭୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୩ ହଜାର ୯୫୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୯୯ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୬ ହଜାର ୮୬୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।