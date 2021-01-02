ଦେଶରେ ଦିନକରେ ୨୨୪ ମୃତ, ୧୯ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Coronavirus illustration of a virus on a turquoise background 3d render
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 84,387,764
    World
    Confirmed: 84,387,764
    Active: 22,907,139
    Recovered: 59,645,167
    Death: 1,835,458
  • USA 20,617,346
    USA
    Confirmed: 20,617,346
    Active: 8,085,060
    Recovered: 12,175,841
    Death: 356,445
  • India 10,305,788
    India
    Confirmed: 10,305,788
    Active: 250,183
    Recovered: 9,906,387
    Death: 149,218
  • Brazil 7,700,578
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,700,578
    Active: 748,853
    Recovered: 6,756,284
    Death: 195,441
  • Russia 3,186,336
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,186,336
    Active: 548,643
    Recovered: 2,580,138
    Death: 57,555
  • UK 2,542,065
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,542,065
    Active: 2,467,940
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 74,125
  • Turkey 2,220,855
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,220,855
    Active: 85,002
    Recovered: 2,114,760
    Death: 21,093
  • Italy 2,129,376
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,129,376
    Active: 574,767
    Recovered: 1,479,988
    Death: 74,621
  • Germany 1,762,504
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,762,504
    Active: 377,316
    Recovered: 1,350,800
    Death: 34,388
  • Pakistan 484,362
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 484,362
    Active: 35,130
    Recovered: 438,974
    Death: 10,258
  • China 87,093
    China
    Confirmed: 87,093
    Active: 383
    Recovered: 82,076
    Death: 4,634

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨ା୧: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୨୨୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୯ ହଜାର ୨୧୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି ।

ଦିନକରେ ୧୯ ହଜାର ୭୯ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୦ ହଜାର ୧୮୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୯୯ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬ ହଜାର ୩୮୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.