ଦେଶରେ ଦିନକରେ ୨୨୪ ମୃତ, ୧୯ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ
-
World
84,387,764
WorldConfirmed: 84,387,764Active: 22,907,139Recovered: 59,645,167Death: 1,835,458
-
USA
20,617,346
USAConfirmed: 20,617,346Active: 8,085,060Recovered: 12,175,841Death: 356,445
-
India
10,305,788
IndiaConfirmed: 10,305,788Active: 250,183Recovered: 9,906,387Death: 149,218
-
Brazil
7,700,578
BrazilConfirmed: 7,700,578Active: 748,853Recovered: 6,756,284Death: 195,441
-
Russia
3,186,336
RussiaConfirmed: 3,186,336Active: 548,643Recovered: 2,580,138Death: 57,555
-
UK
2,542,065
UKConfirmed: 2,542,065Active: 2,467,940Recovered: N/ADeath: 74,125
-
Turkey
2,220,855
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,220,855Active: 85,002Recovered: 2,114,760Death: 21,093
-
Italy
2,129,376
ItalyConfirmed: 2,129,376Active: 574,767Recovered: 1,479,988Death: 74,621
-
Germany
1,762,504
GermanyConfirmed: 1,762,504Active: 377,316Recovered: 1,350,800Death: 34,388
-
Pakistan
484,362
PakistanConfirmed: 484,362Active: 35,130Recovered: 438,974Death: 10,258
-
China
87,093
ChinaConfirmed: 87,093Active: 383Recovered: 82,076Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨ା୧: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୨୨୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୯ ହଜାର ୨୧୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି ।
ଦିନକରେ ୧୯ ହଜାର ୭୯ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୦ ହଜାର ୧୮୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୯୯ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬ ହଜାର ୩୮୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।