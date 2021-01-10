ଦିନକରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୬୦ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୦ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୬୦ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୫୧ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୦୯ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୧ ହଜାର ୮୬୨ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୭ ହଜାର ୮୦୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨ ହଜାର ୧୧୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୧ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
