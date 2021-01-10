ଦିନକରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୬୦ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୦ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୬୦ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୫୧ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୦୯ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 9th January, 2021

New Positive Cases : 260

In quarantine: 151

Local contacts: 109

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 21

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 19

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 9

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 10, 2021