ଦିନକରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୬୦ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
World
90,176,569
WorldConfirmed: 90,176,569Active: 23,665,140Recovered: 64,574,812Death: 1,936,617
-
USA
22,699,938
USAConfirmed: 22,699,938Active: 8,925,380Recovered: 13,393,078Death: 381,480
-
India
10,451,346
IndiaConfirmed: 10,451,346Active: 224,348Recovered: 10,075,950Death: 151,048
-
Brazil
8,075,998
BrazilConfirmed: 8,075,998Active: 729,330Recovered: 7,144,011Death: 202,657
-
Russia
3,401,954
RussiaConfirmed: 3,401,954Active: 561,228Recovered: 2,778,889Death: 61,837
-
UK
3,017,409
UKConfirmed: 3,017,409Active: 1,529,574Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 80,868
-
Turkey
2,317,118
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,317,118Active: 104,440Recovered: 2,190,047Death: 22,631
-
Italy
2,257,866
ItalyConfirmed: 2,257,866Active: 572,842Recovered: 1,606,630Death: 78,394
-
Germany
1,914,335
GermanyConfirmed: 1,914,335Active: 347,974Recovered: 1,525,300Death: 41,061
-
Pakistan
502,416
PakistanConfirmed: 502,416Active: 34,803Recovered: 456,969Death: 10,644
-
China
87,433
ChinaConfirmed: 87,433Active: 588Recovered: 82,211Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୦ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୬୦ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୫୧ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୦୯ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 9th January, 2021
New Positive Cases : 260
In quarantine: 151
Local contacts: 109
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 21
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 19
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 9
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 10, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୧ ହଜାର ୮୬୨ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୭ ହଜାର ୮୦୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨ ହଜାର ୧୧୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୧ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
23. Nawarangpur: 2
24. Nuapada: 8
25. Puri: 9
26. Rayagada: 3
27. Sambalpur: 19
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 31
30. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 269
Cumulative tested: 7172090
Positive: 331862
Recovered: 327803
Active cases: 2115
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 10, 2021