ଦେଶରେ ଦିନକରେ ୨୯୯ ମୃତ, ୨୧ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 83,090,107
    World
    Confirmed: 83,090,107
    Active: 22,396,710
    Recovered: 58,880,971
    Death: 1,812,426
  • USA 20,216,991
    USA
    Confirmed: 20,216,991
    Active: 7,867,419
    Recovered: 11,998,794
    Death: 350,778
  • India 10,267,283
    India
    Confirmed: 10,267,283
    Active: 258,229
    Recovered: 9,860,280
    Death: 148,774
  • Brazil 7,619,970
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,619,970
    Active: 718,249
    Recovered: 6,707,781
    Death: 193,940
  • Russia 3,131,550
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,131,550
    Active: 549,706
    Recovered: 2,525,418
    Death: 56,426
  • UK 2,432,888
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,432,888
    Active: 2,360,340
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 72,548
  • Turkey 2,194,272
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,194,272
    Active: 95,001
    Recovered: 2,078,629
    Death: 20,642
  • Italy 2,083,689
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,083,689
    Active: 564,395
    Recovered: 1,445,690
    Death: 73,604
  • Germany 1,710,992
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,710,992
    Active: 375,220
    Recovered: 1,302,600
    Death: 33,172
  • Pakistan 479,715
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 479,715
    Active: 34,537
    Recovered: 435,073
    Death: 10,105
  • China 87,052
    China
    Confirmed: 87,052
    Active: 368
    Recovered: 82,050
    Death: 4,634

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୩୧ା୧୨: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୨୯୯ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୮ ହଜାର ୭୩୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି ।

ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୬ ହଜାର ୬୭୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୨୧ ହଜାର ୮୨୧ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୯୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୦ ହଜାର ୨୮୦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୭ ହଜାର ୬୫୬ ରହିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

