ଅର୍ଥନୀତିରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା: ୩ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ଏହି ଆୱାର୍ଡ

By Smruti Ranjan

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଭୌତିକ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଏବଂ ସାହିତ୍ୟ ପରେ ଏବେ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିରେ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ୩ ଜଣ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିଜ୍ଞଙ୍କୁ ଏକା ସାଙ୍ଗରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ । ୩ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବରେ ମିଳିବ ଏହି ନୋବେଲ ପ୍ରାଇଜ । ବେନ ବେର୍ଣ୍ଣୋଙ୍କେ, ଡଗଲାସ ଡାଇମଣ୍ଡ, ଫିଲିପ ଡିଭିଗଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବା ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଏବଂ ଆର୍ଥିକ ସଂକଟକୁ ନେଇ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଗବେଷଣା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାରର ଅଧିକାରୀ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ଏହି ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିଜ୍ଞ ।

