ଅର୍ଥନୀତିରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା: ୩ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ଏହି ଆୱାର୍ଡ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଭୌତିକ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଏବଂ ସାହିତ୍ୟ ପରେ ଏବେ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିରେ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ୩ ଜଣ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିଜ୍ଞଙ୍କୁ ଏକା ସାଙ୍ଗରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ । ୩ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବରେ ମିଳିବ ଏହି ନୋବେଲ ପ୍ରାଇଜ । ବେନ ବେର୍ଣ୍ଣୋଙ୍କେ, ଡଗଲାସ ଡାଇମଣ୍ଡ, ଫିଲିପ ଡିଭିଗଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବା ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଏବଂ ଆର୍ଥିକ ସଂକଟକୁ ନେଇ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଗବେଷଣା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାରର ଅଧିକାରୀ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ଏହି ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିଜ୍ଞ ।

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig “for research on banks and financial crises.”#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/cW0sLFh2sj

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2022