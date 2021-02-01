କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୧୫୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 103,593,493
    World
    Confirmed: 103,593,493
    Active: 26,135,105
    Recovered: 75,219,128
    Death: 2,239,260
  • USA 26,767,229
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,767,229
    Active: 9,911,107
    Recovered: 16,403,843
    Death: 452,279
  • India 10,758,619
    India
    Confirmed: 10,758,619
    Active: 169,208
    Recovered: 10,434,983
    Death: 154,428
  • Brazil 9,204,731
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,204,731
    Active: 953,155
    Recovered: 8,027,042
    Death: 224,534
  • Russia 3,868,087
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,868,087
    Active: 476,295
    Recovered: 3,318,173
    Death: 73,619
  • UK 3,817,176
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,817,176
    Active: 2,037,082
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 106,158
  • Italy 2,553,032
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,553,032
    Active: 453,968
    Recovered: 2,010,548
    Death: 88,516
  • Turkey 2,477,463
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,477,463
    Active: 89,055
    Recovered: 2,362,415
    Death: 25,993
  • Germany 2,225,659
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,225,659
    Active: 232,282
    Recovered: 1,935,600
    Death: 57,777
  • Pakistan 546,428
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 546,428
    Active: 33,493
    Recovered: 501,252
    Death: 11,683
  • China 89,564
    China
    Confirmed: 89,564
    Active: 1,614
    Recovered: 83,314
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୭୯ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୭ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୧୫୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୧୦୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧ ହଜାର ୮୯ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୦ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.