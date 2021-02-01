କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୧୫୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୭୯ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୭ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 31st January, 2021

New Positive Cases: 79

In quarantine: 47

Local contacts: 32

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Balangir: 2

5. Boudh: 1

