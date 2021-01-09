ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସ୍କୁଲ ଖୋଲୁଖୋଲୁ  ୩୧  ଶିକ୍ଷକ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ 

COVID-19 Updates
World
89,716,238
WorldConfirmed: 89,716,238Active: 23,586,363Recovered: 64,201,668Death: 1,928,207
USA
22,504,217
USAConfirmed: 22,504,217Active: 8,861,900Recovered: 13,263,655Death: 378,662
India
10,448,134
IndiaConfirmed: 10,448,134Active: 225,118Recovered: 10,072,016Death: 151,000
Brazil
8,034,358
BrazilConfirmed: 8,034,358Active: 718,041Recovered: 7,114,474Death: 201,843
Russia
3,379,103
RussiaConfirmed: 3,379,103Active: 562,913Recovered: 2,754,809Death: 61,381
UK
3,017,409
UKConfirmed: 3,017,409Active: 1,571,720Recovered: 1,364,821Death: 80,868
Turkey
2,317,118
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,317,118Active: 104,440Recovered: 2,190,047Death: 22,631
Italy
2,257,866
ItalyConfirmed: 2,257,866Active: 572,842Recovered: 1,606,630Death: 78,394
Germany
1,901,390
GermanyConfirmed: 1,901,390Active: 348,977Recovered: 1,511,800Death: 40,613
Pakistan
499,517
PakistanConfirmed: 499,517Active: 33,474Recovered: 455,445Death: 10,598
China
87,364
ChinaConfirmed: 87,364Active: 535Recovered: 82,195Death: 4,634
ଗଜପତି , 9/1 : ସମଗ୍ର ରାଜ୍ୟ ରେ ୨ଦିନ ହେବ ସ୍କୁଲ ଖୋଲିଛି । ଗଜପତି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ୨ଦିନରେ ୩୧ ଜଣ ଶିକ୍ଷକ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ । ମୋହନା ବ୍ଲକରେ ୨୧ ଜଣ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ୧୦ ଜଣ ଶିକ୍ଷକ । ଗଜପତି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ଅଧିକାରୀ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।