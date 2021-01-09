ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସ୍କୁଲ ଖୋଲୁଖୋଲୁ  ୩୧  ଶିକ୍ଷକ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ 

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଗଜପତି , 9/1 :  ସମଗ୍ର ରାଜ୍ୟ ରେ  ୨ଦିନ ହେବ  ସ୍କୁଲ ଖୋଲିଛି । ଗଜପତି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ୨ଦିନରେ ୩୧ ଜଣ ଶିକ୍ଷକ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ  । ମୋହନା ବ୍ଲକରେ ୨୧ ଜଣ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ  ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ୧୦ ଜଣ ଶିକ୍ଷକ । ଗଜପତି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ଅଧିକାରୀ ଏହି  ସୂଚନା  ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି  ।

