ଦେଶରେ ୩୧୨ ମୃତ, ୨୪ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

World
WorldConfirmed: 79,057,185Active: 21,670,990Recovered: 55,648,447Death: 1,737,748
USA
USAConfirmed: 18,917,152Active: 7,481,068Recovered: 11,101,866Death: 334,218
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,123,778Active: 283,827Recovered: 9,693,173Death: 146,778
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 7,366,677Active: 772,057Recovered: 6,405,356Death: 189,264
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 2,933,753Active: 537,325Recovered: 2,343,967Death: 52,461
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,149,551Active: 2,080,500Recovered: N/ADeath: 69,051
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,082,610Active: 162,442Recovered: 1,901,307Death: 18,861
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 1,991,278Active: 598,816Recovered: 1,322,067Death: 70,395
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,587,908Active: 398,681Recovered: 1,160,100Death: 29,127
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 465,070Active: 38,268Recovered: 417,134Death: 9,668
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,899Active: 315Recovered: 81,950Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୪ା୧୨: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ ୩୧୨ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏଥିସହ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୬ ହଜାର ୭୫୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୨୪ ହଜାର ୭୧୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୩ ହଜାର ୭୭୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୮୩ ହଜାର ୮୪୯ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୯୬ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୩ ହଜାର ୧୭୩ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।