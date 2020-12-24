ଦେଶରେ ୩୧୨ ମୃତ, ୨୪ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

Top StoriesBreaking NewsFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 79,057,185
    World
    Confirmed: 79,057,185
    Active: 21,670,990
    Recovered: 55,648,447
    Death: 1,737,748
  • USA 18,917,152
    USA
    Confirmed: 18,917,152
    Active: 7,481,068
    Recovered: 11,101,866
    Death: 334,218
  • India 10,123,778
    India
    Confirmed: 10,123,778
    Active: 283,827
    Recovered: 9,693,173
    Death: 146,778
  • Brazil 7,366,677
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,366,677
    Active: 772,057
    Recovered: 6,405,356
    Death: 189,264
  • Russia 2,933,753
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,933,753
    Active: 537,325
    Recovered: 2,343,967
    Death: 52,461
  • UK 2,149,551
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,149,551
    Active: 2,080,500
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 69,051
  • Turkey 2,082,610
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,082,610
    Active: 162,442
    Recovered: 1,901,307
    Death: 18,861
  • Italy 1,991,278
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,991,278
    Active: 598,816
    Recovered: 1,322,067
    Death: 70,395
  • Germany 1,587,908
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,587,908
    Active: 398,681
    Recovered: 1,160,100
    Death: 29,127
  • Pakistan 465,070
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 465,070
    Active: 38,268
    Recovered: 417,134
    Death: 9,668
  • China 86,899
    China
    Confirmed: 86,899
    Active: 315
    Recovered: 81,950
    Death: 4,634

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୪ା୧୨: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ ୩୧୨ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏଥିସହ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୬ ହଜାର ୭୫୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୨୪ ହଜାର ୭୧୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୩ ହଜାର ୭୭୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୮୩ ହଜାର ୮୪୯ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୯୬ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୩ ହଜାର ୧୭୩ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.