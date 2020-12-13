ରାଜଧାନୀର ବାରରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ, ୪ ସିଲ୍

Breaking News
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୩ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କୋଭିଡ୍ ନିୟମ ଉଲ୍ଲଂଘନ କରି ଚାଲୁଥିବା ରାଜଧାନୀର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବାର୍ ଓ ରେଷ୍ଟୁରାଣ୍ଟରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଛି । କମିଶନରେଟ୍ ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇ ଜରିମାନା ଆଦାୟ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

ଶନିବାର ରାତିରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବାରରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ବାର କର୍ମଚାରୀ ଓ ଗ୍ରାହକଙ୍କଠାରୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଜରିମାନା ଆଦାୟ କରାଯାଇଛି । କୋଭିଡ୍ ନିୟମ ଉଲ୍ଲଂଘନ କରିଥିବାରୁ ଏହି ବାରଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ସିଲ୍ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଅବକାରୀ ବିଭାଗକୁ କମିଶନରେଟ୍ ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଚିଠି ଲେଖାଯିବ । ୪ଟି ବାର ସିଲ୍ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି ସହିଦନଗର, ଖଣ୍ଡଗିରି, ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଶେଖରପୁର ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଥିବା ବାରମାନଙ୍କରେ ପୋଲିସ ରେଡ୍ କରି ଜରିମାନା ଆଦାୟ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
