ଟ୍ରମ୍ପ ସମର୍ଥକଙ୍କ ହଙ୍ଗାମା: ୪ ମୃତ

World
87,640,402
USA
21,857,616
India
10,395,938
Brazil
7,874,539
Russia
3,308,601
UK
2,836,801
Turkey
2,283,931
Italy
2,201,945
Germany
1,841,228
Pakistan
495,075
China
87,278
ୱାଶିଂଟନ୍,୭ ।୧: ଆମେରିକା ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଫଳାଫଳକୁ ନେଇ ବଡ ଧରଣର ହିଂସା ହୋଇଛି । ଆମେରିକୀୟ ସଂସଦର ବୈଠକ ବେଳେ ଏହି ହିଂସା ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏଥିରେ ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ହ୍ୱାଇଟ୍ ହାଉସ୍ ଓ କ୍ୟାପିଟାଲ ବିଲ୍ଡିଂରେ ଧସେଇ ହୋଇ ପଶିଥିଲେ ଟ୍ରମ୍ପଙ୍କ ସମର୍ଥକ । ଧସେଇ ପଶିବା ବେଳେ ସୁରକ୍ଷାକର୍ମୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଟ୍ରମ୍ପ ସମର୍ଥକଙ୍କ ଧସ୍ତାଧସ୍ତି ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଗୁଳିମାଡ ହେବାରୁ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଜଣେ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ୩ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ହିଂସାକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ୱାଶିଂଟନ୍ ଡିସିରେ ଜରୁରୀ ସ୍ଥିତି ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି । ଆସନ୍ତା ୧୫ ଦିନ ଯାଏଁ ଜରୁରୀ ସ୍ଥିତି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ୱାଶିଂଟନ୍ ମେୟର ।