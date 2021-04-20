ବଢ଼ିଲା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି କରୋନା ନେଲା ୫ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ: ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୪୭୬୧ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୦ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୪୭୬୧ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୨୭୮୫ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୯୭୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ପାଞ୍ଚଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୫୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ନୂଆପଡ଼ାରୁ ୩ ଜଣ ଏବଂ କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଓ ରାୟଗଡ଼ାରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ରହିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭୭ ହଜାର ୪୬୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୭ ହଜାର ୬୩୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୭ ହଜାର ୮୨୧ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୮୨୦ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
