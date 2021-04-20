ବଢ଼ିଲା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି କରୋନା ନେଲା ୫ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ: ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୪୭୬୧ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୦ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୪୭୬୧ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୨୭୮୫ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୯୭୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ପାଞ୍ଚଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୫୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ନୂଆପଡ଼ାରୁ ୩ ଜଣ ଏବଂ କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଓ ରାୟଗଡ଼ାରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ରହିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 19th April

New Positive Cases: 4761

In quarantine: 2785

Local contacts: 1976

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 81

2. Balasore: 84

3. Bargarh: 198

4. Bhadrak: 63

5. Balangir: 322

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 20, 2021