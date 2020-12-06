୫ ଶିକାରି ଗିରଫ

ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ, ୬ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲା କପିଳାସ ଜଙ୍ଗଲରୁ ୫ ଜଣ ଶିକାରିଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ନିକଟରୁ ୪ଟି ଦେଶୀ ବନ୍ଧୁକ, ହରିଣ ଛାଲ ଓ ବଜ୍ରକାପ୍ତା କାତି, ଶିକାର ପାଇଁ ବ୍ୟବହୃତ ଜାଲ ଫାସ ଆଦି ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପ୍ରଶାସନର ଉପଯୁକ୍ତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଅଭାବରୁ ଅନେକ ସମୟରେ ଜଙ୍ଗଲରେ ଜୀବନନ୍ତୁମାନେ ଶିକାରିମାନଙ୍କ ଶିକାର ପାଲଟୁଛନ୍ତି ।

