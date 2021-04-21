ତାତୁଛି ଓଡିଶା! ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୬ ସହର

-
World
143,889,269
-
USA
32,545,506
-
India
15,731,566
-
Brazil
14,050,885
-
Russia
4,727,125
-
UK
4,395,703
-
Turkey
4,384,624
-
Italy
3,904,899
-
Germany
3,192,787
-
Pakistan
772,381
-
China
90,541
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୧ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମ ପ୍ରବାହ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଆଜି ୬ଟି ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଛୁଇଁଛି । ୪୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ସବୁଠାରୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର ହୋଇଛି ବୌଦ୍ଧ । ସେହିପରି ଅନୁଗୁଳରେ ୪୧.୭ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ସୋନପୁରରେ ୪୧, ତାଳଚେରରେ ୪୦.୧, ବାରିପଦା ଓ ଟିଟିଲାଗଡରେ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହା ସହ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୩୯.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ଥିବା ବେଳେ କଟକରେ ୩୭.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।