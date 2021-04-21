ତାତୁଛି ଓଡିଶା! ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୬ ସହର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୧ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମ ପ୍ରବାହ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଆଜି ୬ଟି ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଛୁଇଁଛି । ୪୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ସବୁଠାରୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର ହୋଇଛି ବୌଦ୍ଧ । ସେହିପରି ଅନୁଗୁଳରେ ୪୧.୭ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ସୋନପୁରରେ ୪୧, ତାଳଚେରରେ ୪୦.୧, ବାରିପଦା ଓ ଟିଟିଲାଗଡରେ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହା ସହ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୩୯.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ଥିବା ବେଳେ କଟକରେ ୩୭.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
