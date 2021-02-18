ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୬୩ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜଣେ ମୃତ

-
World
110,520,533
WorldConfirmed: 110,520,533Active: 22,661,670Recovered: 85,415,918Death: 2,442,945
-
USA
28,453,526
USAConfirmed: 28,453,526Active: 9,354,485Recovered: 18,596,497Death: 502,544
-
India
10,950,201
IndiaConfirmed: 10,950,201Active: 137,318Recovered: 10,656,845Death: 156,038
-
Brazil
9,979,276
BrazilConfirmed: 9,979,276Active: 786,648Recovered: 8,950,450Death: 242,178
-
Russia
4,125,598
RussiaConfirmed: 4,125,598Active: 382,360Recovered: 3,661,312Death: 81,926
-
UK
4,071,185
UKConfirmed: 4,071,185Active: 1,669,549Recovered: 2,282,703Death: 118,933
-
Italy
2,751,657
ItalyConfirmed: 2,751,657Active: 388,864Recovered: 2,268,253Death: 94,540
-
Turkey
2,609,359
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,609,359Active: 84,788Recovered: 2,496,833Death: 27,738
-
Germany
2,362,364
GermanyConfirmed: 2,362,364Active: 129,390Recovered: 2,165,900Death: 67,074
-
Pakistan
567,261
PakistanConfirmed: 567,261Active: 24,176Recovered: 530,597Death: 12,488
-
China
89,806
ChinaConfirmed: 89,806Active: 520Recovered: 84,650Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୮ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୬୩ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୧୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ୫୦ ବର୍ଷିୟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 17th Feb
New Positive Cases: 63
In quarantine: 39
Local contacts: 24
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Balasore: 4
2. Bargarh: 7
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 1
6. Deogarh: 1
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 18, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୪୬୦ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୭୮୮ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୦୬ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୦ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
18. Sambalpur: 6
19. Sundargarh: 10
20. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 88
Cumulative tested: 8100749
Positive: 336460
Recovered: 333788
Active cases: 706
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 18, 2021