ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୬୩ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜଣେ ମୃତ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୮ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୬୩ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୧୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ୫୦ ବର୍ଷିୟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 17th Feb

New Positive Cases: 63

In quarantine: 39

Local contacts: 24

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Balasore: 4

2. Bargarh: 7

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 1

6. Deogarh: 1

