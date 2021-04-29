୭୦ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ବୃଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ

-
World
150,295,114
-
USA
32,983,695
-
India
18,376,524
-
Brazil
14,523,807
-
Russia
4,796,557
-
Turkey
4,751,026
-
UK
4,411,797
-
Italy
3,994,894
-
Germany
3,351,474
-
Pakistan
815,711
-
China
90,642
ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ, ୨୯/୦୪: ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ଡାକି ନେଇ ଗଣ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ । ଏଭଳି ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ଜିଲ୍ଳା ଗଁଦିଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ, ଜଣେ ୭୦ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ବୃଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ୨ ଜଣ ଦୁର୍ବୁତ୍ତ ଗଣ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ କରିଥିବା ନେଇ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି । ପିଡୀତାଙ୍କ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଅନୁସାରେ ୨ ଜଣକୁ ଅଟକ ରଖିଛି ପୋଲିସ ।
ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ନାତୁଣୀଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ଥିଲେ ବୃଦ୍ଧା । ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ରାତିରେ ୨ ଜଣ ଯୁବକ ତାଙ୍କୁ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରୁ ଡାକିନେଇ ଦକ୍ଷିଣକାଳୀ ବଧି ପୋଖରୀ ନିକଟରେ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ କରିଥିଲେ । ୨ ଯୁବକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଜଣେ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲର ଠିକା କର୍ମଚାରୀ ଥିବା ସୂଚନା ।