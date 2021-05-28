ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୭,୨୧୬ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ଏବେ ଆଗ ଅପେକ୍ଷା ହ୍ରାସ ପାଇଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୭ ହଜାର ୨୧୬ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୪ ହଜାର ୦୪୧ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩ ହଜାର ୧୭୫ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭,୩୯,୯୫୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୦୨,୦୭୨ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬,୩୫,୧୭୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଆଜି କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧ ହଜାର ୦୯୧ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୮୦୯, କେନ୍ଦଆପଡାରୁ ୪୮୭, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୪୨୮, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୪୦୯, ବରଗଡରୁ ୩୩୧, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୨୪୬ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
6. Boudh: 148
7. Cuttack: 1091
8. Deogarh: 68
9. Dhenkanal: 428
10. Gajapati: 38
11. Ganjam: 150
12. Jagatsinghpur: 183
13. Jajpur: 241
14. Jharsuguda: 64
15. Kalahandi: 150
16. Kandhamal: 101
17. Kendrapada: 487
18. Keonjhar: 72
19. Khurda: 809
20. Koraput: 220
