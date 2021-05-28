ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୭,୨୧୬ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 169,643,590
    World
    Confirmed: 169,643,590
    Active: 14,642,896
    Recovered: 151,475,435
    Death: 3,525,259
  • USA 33,999,680
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,999,680
    Active: 5,690,075
    Recovered: 27,701,879
    Death: 607,726
  • India 27,555,457
    India
    Confirmed: 27,555,457
    Active: 2,343,152
    Recovered: 24,893,410
    Death: 318,895
  • Brazil 16,342,162
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 16,342,162
    Active: 1,099,117
    Recovered: 14,786,292
    Death: 456,753
  • Turkey 5,220,549
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,220,549
    Active: 102,764
    Recovered: 5,070,815
    Death: 46,970
  • Russia 5,035,207
    Russia
    Confirmed: 5,035,207
    Active: 263,356
    Recovered: 4,651,849
    Death: 120,002
  • UK 4,473,677
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,473,677
    Active: 35,347
    Recovered: 4,310,572
    Death: 127,758
  • Italy 4,205,970
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,205,970
    Active: 253,193
    Recovered: 3,826,984
    Death: 125,793
  • Germany 3,673,969
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,673,969
    Active: 146,480
    Recovered: 3,438,800
    Death: 88,689
  • Pakistan 911,302
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 911,302
    Active: 59,018
    Recovered: 831,744
    Death: 20,540
  • China 91,045
    China
    Confirmed: 91,045
    Active: 316
    Recovered: 86,093
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ଏବେ ଆଗ ଅପେକ୍ଷା ହ୍ରାସ ପାଇଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୭ ହଜାର ୨୧୬ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୪ ହଜାର ୦୪୧ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩ ହଜାର ୧୭୫ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭,୩୯,୯୫୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୦୨,୦୭୨ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬,୩୫,୧୭୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଆଜି କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧ ହଜାର ୦୯୧ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୮୦୯, କେନ୍ଦଆପଡାରୁ ୪୮୭, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୪୨୮, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୪୦୯, ବରଗଡରୁ ୩୩୧, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୨୪୬ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

