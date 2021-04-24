ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୭୪୫ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ,ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୪।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଲଗାତାର ହେବ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ପୁଣି ୭୪୫ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରାଣ୍ଟାଇନ୍‌ରୁ ୧୪୭ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୫୯୮ ଜଣ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି। ସେହିପରି ୩୯୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ(ବିଏମ୍‌ସି)।

ତେବେ ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ମୋଟ୍ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୯ ହଜାର ୨୩୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୨୦୨ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ୪ହଜାର ୭୬୩ ଜଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ୨୫୧ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
