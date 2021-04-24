ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୭୪୫ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ,ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 146,520,027Active: 18,851,461Recovered: 124,565,232Death: 3,103,334
USA
USAConfirmed: 32,736,900Active: 6,855,740Recovered: 25,296,070Death: 585,090
India
IndiaConfirmed: 16,690,069Active: 2,600,065Recovered: 13,899,976Death: 190,028
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 14,238,110Active: 1,140,384Recovered: 12,711,103Death: 386,623
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,753,789Active: 265,421Recovered: 4,380,468Death: 107,900
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,550,820Active: 543,037Recovered: 3,970,111Death: 37,672
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,401,109Active: 96,349Recovered: 4,177,375Death: 127,385
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,935,703Active: 465,543Recovered: 3,351,461Death: 118,699
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 3,270,878Active: 306,524Recovered: 2,882,300Death: 82,054
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 790,016Active: 86,529Recovered: 686,488Death: 16,999
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,575Active: 305Recovered: 85,634Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୪।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଲଗାତାର ହେବ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ପୁଣି ୭୪୫ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରାଣ୍ଟାଇନ୍ରୁ ୧୪୭ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୫୯୮ ଜଣ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି। ସେହିପରି ୩୯୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ(ବିଏମ୍ସି)।
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 24th Apr (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/2W3vP3zJkt
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) April 24, 2021
ତେବେ ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ମୋଟ୍ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୯ ହଜାର ୨୩୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୨୦୨ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ୪ହଜାର ୭୬୩ ଜଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ୨୫୧ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି ।