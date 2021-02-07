ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୭୮ ମୃତ, ୧୨ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
World
106,358,244
WorldConfirmed: 106,358,244Active: 25,892,429Recovered: 78,145,017Death: 2,320,798
-
USA
27,519,636
USAConfirmed: 27,519,636Active: 9,777,591Recovered: 17,268,517Death: 473,528
-
India
10,827,314
IndiaConfirmed: 10,827,314Active: 149,681Recovered: 10,522,601Death: 155,032
-
Brazil
9,497,795
BrazilConfirmed: 9,497,795Active: 903,049Recovered: 8,363,677Death: 231,069
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,929,835
UKConfirmed: 3,929,835Active: 1,927,871Recovered: 1,889,872Death: 112,092
-
Italy
2,625,098
ItalyConfirmed: 2,625,098Active: 427,034Recovered: 2,107,061Death: 91,003
-
Turkey
2,524,786
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,524,786Active: 85,596Recovered: 2,412,505Death: 26,685
-
Germany
2,284,999
GermanyConfirmed: 2,284,999Active: 193,801Recovered: 2,029,200Death: 61,998
-
Pakistan
554,474
PakistanConfirmed: 554,474Active: 32,265Recovered: 510,242Death: 11,967
-
China
89,692
ChinaConfirmed: 89,692Active: 1,176Recovered: 83,880Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୭ା୨: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୭୮ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୪ ହଜାର ୯୯୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୨ ହଜାର ୫୯ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୬ ହଜାର ୩୬୩ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୮ ହଜାର ୭୬୬ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୨ ହଜାର ୬୦୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।