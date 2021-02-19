ବିବାହ ଭୋଜି ଖାଇ ୮୦ ଅସୁସ୍ଥ

-
World
110,838,569
WorldConfirmed: 110,838,569Active: 22,594,763Recovered: 85,791,220Death: 2,452,586
-
USA
28,523,524
USAConfirmed: 28,523,524Active: 9,314,794Recovered: 18,703,421Death: 505,309
-
India
10,963,394
IndiaConfirmed: 10,963,394Active: 139,530Recovered: 10,667,741Death: 156,123
-
Brazil
10,030,626
BrazilConfirmed: 10,030,626Active: 791,770Recovered: 8,995,246Death: 243,610
-
Russia
4,125,598
RussiaConfirmed: 4,125,598Active: 382,360Recovered: 3,661,312Death: 81,926
-
UK
4,083,242
UKConfirmed: 4,083,242Active: 1,632,854Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 119,387
-
Italy
2,765,412
ItalyConfirmed: 2,765,412Active: 384,501Recovered: 2,286,024Death: 94,887
-
Turkey
2,616,600
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,616,600Active: 84,729Recovered: 2,504,050Death: 27,821
-
Germany
2,372,209
GermanyConfirmed: 2,372,209Active: 138,762Recovered: 2,165,900Death: 67,547
-
Pakistan
568,506
PakistanConfirmed: 568,506Active: 24,139Recovered: 531,840Death: 12,527
-
China
89,816
ChinaConfirmed: 89,816Active: 484Recovered: 84,696Death: 4,636
ଭଦ୍ରକ, ୧୯ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭଦ୍ରକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଏକ ବିବାହ ଭୋଜି ଖାଇ ୮୦ ଜଣ ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଅସୁସ୍ଥମାନଙ୍କୁ ଚୁନିଦା ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସା କରାଯାଉଛି । ଭଦ୍ରକର କଲେଇ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ଚୁନିଦା ଗ୍ରାମରେ ଏକ ବିବାହ ଉତ୍ସବ ଥିଲା । ଭୋଜି ଖାଇ କନିଆଁଙ୍କ ସହ ପରିବାର ଲୋକ ଓ ନିମନ୍ତ୍ରିତ ଅତିଥି ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ପଡ଼ିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ତେବେ ଭୋଜି ଖାଇ ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ହେବାର ପ୍ରକୃତ କାରଣ ଏ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିନାହିଁ ।