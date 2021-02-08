ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୮୪ ମୃତ, ୧୧ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

Breaking News
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୪ା୨: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୮୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୫ ହଜାର ୮୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୮୩୧ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୧୯୪ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୮ ହଜାର ୬୦୯ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୫୦୫ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
