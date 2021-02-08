ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୮୪ ମୃତ, ୧୧ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
World
106,686,852
WorldConfirmed: 106,686,852Active: 25,834,797Recovered: 78,524,747Death: 2,327,308
-
USA
27,611,403
USAConfirmed: 27,611,403Active: 9,782,082Recovered: 17,354,388Death: 474,933
-
India
10,838,843
IndiaConfirmed: 10,838,843Active: 150,653Recovered: 10,533,076Death: 155,114
-
Brazil
9,524,640
BrazilConfirmed: 9,524,640Active: 895,892Recovered: 8,397,187Death: 231,561
-
Russia
3,967,281
RussiaConfirmed: 3,967,281Active: 434,410Recovered: 3,456,210Death: 76,661
-
UK
3,945,680
UKConfirmed: 3,945,680Active: 1,917,586Recovered: 1,915,629Death: 112,465
-
Italy
2,636,738
ItalyConfirmed: 2,636,738Active: 427,024Recovered: 2,118,441Death: 91,273
-
Turkey
2,531,456
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,531,456Active: 63,953Recovered: 2,440,706Death: 26,797
-
Germany
2,291,441
GermanyConfirmed: 2,291,441Active: 200,113Recovered: 2,029,200Death: 62,128
-
Pakistan
555,511
PakistanConfirmed: 555,511Active: 31,983Recovered: 511,502Death: 12,026
-
China
89,706
ChinaConfirmed: 89,706Active: 1,118Recovered: 83,952Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୪ା୨: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୮୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୫ ହଜାର ୮୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୮୩୧ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୧୯୪ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୮ ହଜାର ୬୦୯ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୫୦୫ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।