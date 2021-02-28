ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୮୭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜଣେ ମୃତ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୮ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୮୭ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୫୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ପୁରୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ୭୨ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ମହିଳା ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 27th Feb

New Positive Cases: 87

In quarantine: 53

Local contacts: 34

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 7

