ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୮୭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜଣେ ମୃତ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୮ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୮୭ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୫୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ପୁରୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ୭୨ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ମହିଳା ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 27th Feb
New Positive Cases: 87
In quarantine: 53
Local contacts: 34
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 7
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 28, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୭ ହଜାର ୧୯୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୫୧୯ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୦୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୯ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
18. Sambalpur: 9
19. Sundargarh: 6
20. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 56
Cumulative tested: 8321641
Positive: 337191
Recovered: 334519
Active cases: 703
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 28, 2021