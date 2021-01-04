ପୁଣି ୯ ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରେନ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ: ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 85,603,740
    World
    Confirmed: 85,603,740
    Active: 23,188,005
    Recovered: 60,562,667
    Death: 1,853,068
  • USA 21,115,036
    USA
    Confirmed: 21,115,036
    Active: 8,316,310
    Recovered: 12,438,638
    Death: 360,088
  • India 10,345,118
    India
    Confirmed: 10,345,118
    Active: 242,849
    Recovered: 9,952,548
    Death: 149,721
  • Brazil 7,733,746
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,733,746
    Active: 724,720
    Recovered: 6,813,008
    Death: 196,018
  • Russia 3,260,138
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,260,138
    Active: 561,114
    Recovered: 2,640,036
    Death: 58,988
  • UK 2,654,779
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,654,779
    Active: 2,579,755
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 75,024
  • Turkey 2,241,912
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,241,912
    Active: 83,890
    Recovered: 2,136,534
    Death: 21,488
  • Italy 2,155,446
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,155,446
    Active: 576,214
    Recovered: 1,503,900
    Death: 75,332
  • Germany 1,785,678
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,785,678
    Active: 349,215
    Recovered: 1,401,200
    Death: 35,263
  • Pakistan 488,529
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 488,529
    Active: 35,722
    Recovered: 442,457
    Death: 10,350
  • China 87,150
    China
    Confirmed: 87,150
    Active: 411
    Recovered: 82,105
    Death: 4,634

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୪ା୧: ଆଜି ପୁଣି ଦେଶରେ ୯ ଜଣ ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରେନ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୧ ତାରିଖରେ ୪ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ଆଜିର ଏହି ନୂଆ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପରେ ମୋଟ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ବେଙ୍ଗାଲୁରର ନିମହାନ୍ସରୁ ୧୦ ଜଣ, ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ସିସିଏମବିରୁ ୩ ଜଣ, ପୁଣେର ଏନଆଇଭିରୁ ୫ ଜଣ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଆଇଜିବିରୁ ୧୧ ଜଣ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଏନସିଡିସିରୁ ୮ ଜଣ ଓ କୋଲକାତାର ଏନସିବିଜିରୁ ଜଣେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

