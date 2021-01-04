ପୁଣି ୯ ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରେନ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ: ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି

-
World
85,603,740
WorldConfirmed: 85,603,740Active: 23,188,005Recovered: 60,562,667Death: 1,853,068
-
USA
21,115,036
USAConfirmed: 21,115,036Active: 8,316,310Recovered: 12,438,638Death: 360,088
-
India
10,345,118
IndiaConfirmed: 10,345,118Active: 242,849Recovered: 9,952,548Death: 149,721
-
Brazil
7,733,746
BrazilConfirmed: 7,733,746Active: 724,720Recovered: 6,813,008Death: 196,018
-
Russia
3,260,138
RussiaConfirmed: 3,260,138Active: 561,114Recovered: 2,640,036Death: 58,988
-
UK
2,654,779
UKConfirmed: 2,654,779Active: 2,579,755Recovered: N/ADeath: 75,024
-
Turkey
2,241,912
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,241,912Active: 83,890Recovered: 2,136,534Death: 21,488
-
Italy
2,155,446
ItalyConfirmed: 2,155,446Active: 576,214Recovered: 1,503,900Death: 75,332
-
Germany
1,785,678
GermanyConfirmed: 1,785,678Active: 349,215Recovered: 1,401,200Death: 35,263
-
Pakistan
488,529
PakistanConfirmed: 488,529Active: 35,722Recovered: 442,457Death: 10,350
-
China
87,150
ChinaConfirmed: 87,150Active: 411Recovered: 82,105Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୪ା୧: ଆଜି ପୁଣି ଦେଶରେ ୯ ଜଣ ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରେନ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୧ ତାରିଖରେ ୪ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ଆଜିର ଏହି ନୂଆ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପରେ ମୋଟ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ବେଙ୍ଗାଲୁରର ନିମହାନ୍ସରୁ ୧୦ ଜଣ, ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ସିସିଏମବିରୁ ୩ ଜଣ, ପୁଣେର ଏନଆଇଭିରୁ ୫ ଜଣ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଆଇଜିବିରୁ ୧୧ ଜଣ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଏନସିଡିସିରୁ ୮ ଜଣ ଓ କୋଲକାତାର ଏନସିବିଜିରୁ ଜଣେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।