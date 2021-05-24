ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୯୦୫ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ୧୦୨୧ ସୁସ୍ଥ

-
World
167,593,596
WorldConfirmed: 167,593,596Active: 15,414,148Recovered: 148,699,528Death: 3,479,920
-
USA
33,896,660
USAConfirmed: 33,896,660Active: 5,790,318Recovered: 27,502,255Death: 604,087
-
India
26,752,447
IndiaConfirmed: 26,752,447Active: 2,720,685Recovered: 23,728,011Death: 303,751
-
Brazil
16,083,573
BrazilConfirmed: 16,083,573Active: 1,142,221Recovered: 14,492,167Death: 449,185
-
Turkey
5,186,487
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,186,487Active: 115,906Recovered: 5,024,313Death: 46,268
-
Russia
5,009,911
RussiaConfirmed: 5,009,911Active: 266,898Recovered: 4,624,212Death: 118,801
-
UK
4,462,538
UKConfirmed: 4,462,538Active: 33,366Recovered: 4,301,451Death: 127,721
-
Italy
4,192,183
ItalyConfirmed: 4,192,183Active: 281,092Recovered: 3,785,866Death: 125,225
-
Germany
3,654,201
GermanyConfirmed: 3,654,201Active: 157,428Recovered: 3,408,800Death: 87,973
-
Pakistan
903,599
PakistanConfirmed: 903,599Active: 62,917Recovered: 820,374Death: 20,308
-
China
90,991
ChinaConfirmed: 90,991Active: 325Recovered: 86,030Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ଆଜି ୯୦୫ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୪୫ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୭୬୦ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୧୦୨୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୯ ହଜାର ୯୦୨ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୬ ହଜାର ୮୩୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୮୩୨ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୧୮ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 24th May (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/gPKYXl9mKY
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 24, 2021