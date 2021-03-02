ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୯୧ ମୃତ, ୧୨ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
World
114,994,666
WorldConfirmed: 114,994,666Active: 21,733,206Recovered: 90,711,173Death: 2,550,287
-
USA
29,314,254
USAConfirmed: 29,314,254Active: 8,969,496Recovered: 19,817,532Death: 527,226
-
India
11,124,527
IndiaConfirmed: 11,124,527Active: 168,331Recovered: 10,798,921Death: 157,275
-
Brazil
10,589,608
BrazilConfirmed: 10,589,608Active: 876,672Recovered: 9,457,100Death: 255,836
-
Russia
4,257,650
RussiaConfirmed: 4,257,650Active: 348,121Recovered: 3,823,074Death: 86,455
-
UK
4,182,009
UKConfirmed: 4,182,009Active: 1,099,172Recovered: 2,959,884Death: 122,953
-
Italy
2,938,371
ItalyConfirmed: 2,938,371Active: 424,333Recovered: 2,416,093Death: 97,945
-
Turkey
2,711,479
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,711,479Active: 104,660Recovered: 2,578,181Death: 28,638
-
Germany
2,455,569
GermanyConfirmed: 2,455,569Active: 129,145Recovered: 2,255,500Death: 70,924
-
Pakistan
582,528
PakistanConfirmed: 582,528Active: 22,184Recovered: 547,406Death: 12,938
-
China
89,923
ChinaConfirmed: 89,923Active: 200Recovered: 85,087Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨ା୩ : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୯୧ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୭ ହଜାର ୨୪୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୨ ହଜାର ୨୮୬ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୪ ହଜାର ୫୨୭ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୮ ହଜାର ୩୫୮ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୮ ହଜାର ୯୨୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।