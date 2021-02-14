ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୯୨ ମୃତ, ୧୨ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 109,106,464
    World
    Confirmed: 109,106,464
    Active: 25,419,945
    Recovered: 81,281,056
    Death: 2,405,463
  • USA 28,196,964
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,196,964
    Active: 9,547,775
    Recovered: 18,153,126
    Death: 496,063
  • India 10,904,940
    India
    Confirmed: 10,904,940
    Active: 137,536
    Recovered: 10,611,731
    Death: 155,673
  • Brazil 9,811,255
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,811,255
    Active: 861,768
    Recovered: 8,710,840
    Death: 238,647
  • Russia 4,057,698
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,057,698
    Active: 400,095
    Recovered: 3,577,907
    Death: 79,696
  • UK 4,027,106
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,027,106
    Active: 1,784,867
    Recovered: 2,125,331
    Death: 116,908
  • Italy 2,710,819
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,710,819
    Active: 401,413
    Recovered: 2,216,050
    Death: 93,356
  • Turkey 2,579,896
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,579,896
    Active: 84,100
    Recovered: 2,468,419
    Death: 27,377
  • Germany 2,336,905
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,336,905
    Active: 159,490
    Recovered: 2,112,000
    Death: 65,415
  • Pakistan 563,029
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 563,029
    Active: 25,635
    Recovered: 525,087
    Death: 12,307
  • China 89,763
    China
    Confirmed: 89,763
    Active: 689
    Recovered: 84,438
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୪ା୨: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୯୨ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୫ ହଜାର ୬୪୨କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୨ ହଜାର ୧୯୪ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୯ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪ ହଜାର ୯୪୦ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୭ ହଜାର ୫୬୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୬ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୭୩୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

