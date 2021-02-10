ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୯୪ ମୃତ, ୧୧ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
World
107,411,435
WorldConfirmed: 107,411,435Active: 25,590,155Recovered: 79,470,088Death: 2,351,192
-
USA
27,799,946
USAConfirmed: 27,799,946Active: 9,680,957Recovered: 17,639,217Death: 479,772
-
India
10,858,300
IndiaConfirmed: 10,858,300Active: 143,416Recovered: 10,559,604Death: 155,280
-
Brazil
9,602,034
BrazilConfirmed: 9,602,034Active: 844,984Recovered: 8,523,462Death: 233,588
-
Russia
3,998,216
RussiaConfirmed: 3,998,216Active: 426,732Recovered: 3,493,886Death: 77,598
-
UK
3,972,148
UKConfirmed: 3,972,148Active: 1,874,648Recovered: 1,983,650Death: 113,850
-
Italy
2,655,319
ItalyConfirmed: 2,655,319Active: 413,967Recovered: 2,149,350Death: 92,002
-
Turkey
2,548,195
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,548,195Active: 83,815Recovered: 2,437,382Death: 26,998
-
Germany
2,302,051
GermanyConfirmed: 2,302,051Active: 181,480Recovered: 2,057,300Death: 63,271
-
Pakistan
557,591
PakistanConfirmed: 557,591Active: 30,512Recovered: 514,951Death: 12,128
-
China
89,734
ChinaConfirmed: 89,734Active: 969Recovered: 84,129Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୦ା୨: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୯୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୫ ହଜାର ୨୫୨କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୬୭ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୮ ହଜାର ୩୭୧ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୧ ହଜାର ୫୧୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୧ ହଜାର ୬୦୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।