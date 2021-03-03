ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୯୮ ମୃତ, ୧୪ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
World
115,302,074
WorldConfirmed: 115,302,074Active: 21,614,047Recovered: 91,127,380Death: 2,560,647
-
USA
29,370,705
USAConfirmed: 29,370,705Active: 8,936,169Recovered: 19,905,322Death: 529,214
-
India
11,139,516
IndiaConfirmed: 11,139,516Active: 170,087Recovered: 10,812,044Death: 157,385
-
Brazil
10,647,845
BrazilConfirmed: 10,647,845Active: 863,110Recovered: 9,527,173Death: 257,562
-
Russia
4,268,215
RussiaConfirmed: 4,268,215Active: 343,279Recovered: 3,838,040Death: 86,896
-
UK
4,188,400
UKConfirmed: 4,188,400Active: 1,059,384Recovered: 3,005,720Death: 123,296
-
Italy
2,955,434
ItalyConfirmed: 2,955,434Active: 430,996Recovered: 2,426,150Death: 98,288
-
Turkey
2,723,316
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,723,316Active: 108,537Recovered: 2,586,073Death: 28,706
-
Germany
2,462,061
GermanyConfirmed: 2,462,061Active: 116,336Recovered: 2,274,400Death: 71,325
-
Pakistan
583,916
PakistanConfirmed: 583,916Active: 16,678Recovered: 554,225Death: 13,013
-
China
89,933
ChinaConfirmed: 89,933Active: 186Recovered: 85,111Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୩ା୩ : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୯୮ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୭ ହଜାର ୩୪୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୪ ହଜାର ୯୮୯ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୯ ହଜାର ୫୧୬ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭୦ ହଜାର ୧୨୬ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୨ ହଜାର ୪୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।