ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୯୮୮ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
162,136,488
WorldConfirmed: 162,136,488Active: 17,776,731Recovered: 140,997,089Death: 3,362,668
-
USA
33,626,422
USAConfirmed: 33,626,422Active: 6,360,656Recovered: 26,667,224Death: 598,542
-
India
24,062,205
IndiaConfirmed: 24,062,205Active: 3,720,181Recovered: 20,079,599Death: 262,425
-
Brazil
15,436,827
BrazilConfirmed: 15,436,827Active: 1,026,902Recovered: 13,979,329Death: 430,596
-
Turkey
5,083,996
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,083,996Active: 183,174Recovered: 4,856,763Death: 44,059
-
Russia
4,922,901
RussiaConfirmed: 4,922,901Active: 270,151Recovered: 4,537,634Death: 115,116
-
UK
4,444,631
UKConfirmed: 4,444,631Active: 58,682Recovered: 4,258,298Death: 127,651
-
Italy
4,139,160
ItalyConfirmed: 4,139,160Active: 346,008Recovered: 3,669,407Death: 123,745
-
Germany
3,578,313
GermanyConfirmed: 3,578,313Active: 232,915Recovered: 3,259,000Death: 86,398
-
Pakistan
873,220
PakistanConfirmed: 873,220Active: 73,398Recovered: 780,438Death: 19,384
-
China
90,815
ChinaConfirmed: 90,815Active: 285Recovered: 85,894Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୪ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପୁଣି ୯୮୮ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୬୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୮୨୨ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୭୭୭ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫୯ ହଜାର ୧୬୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୪୭ ହଜାର ୪୩୫ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୧,୪୧୮ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୮୯ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 14th May (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/qhLujgVU0E
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 14, 2021