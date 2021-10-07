ସାହିତ୍ୟରେ ଅବଦୁଲରଜାକ ଗୁରନାହଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର

By Saroj Kumar Jena

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଳୀ: ନୋବେଲ କମିଟି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସାହିତ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଗୁରୁବାର ଔପନ୍ୟାସିକ ଅବଦୁଲରଜାକ ଗୁରନାହଙ୍କ ନାମ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ତାଞ୍ଜାନିଆର ଏକ ଛୋଟିଆ ଦ୍ୱୀପ ଜାଞ୍ଜିବରରେ ଜନ୍ମ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିବା ଅବଦୁଲରଜାକ ବ୍ରିଟେନରେ ବସବାସ କରନ୍ତି ।
ରିଫ୍ୟୁଜିଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ମର୍ମସ୍ପର୍ଶୀ ଲେଖା ପାଇଁ ଅବଦୁଲରଜାକଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । କଲୋନିଆଲିଜିମ ଆଣ୍ଡ ଦ ଫେଟ ଅଫ ଦ ରିଫ୍ୟୁଜି ଇନ ଦ ଗଲ୍ଫ ବିଟୱିନ କଲ୍ଚର ଆଣ୍ଡ କଣ୍ଟିନେଣ୍ଟସ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ସମ୍ମାନ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

ଚମକିଲେ ରାହୁଲ: ଦମଦାର ବିଜୟ ସହ ସିଜିନ ଶେଷ…

ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀରରେ ହୃଦୟ ବିଦାରକ ଦୃଶ୍ୟ: ମୃତ ଶିଶୁକୁ…

ରାଖୀଙ୍କ ‘ବୁଢ଼ୀ’ ଅବତାର ! ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କାରଣ

Duplesisଙ୍କ ଲଢୁଆ ଅର୍ଦ୍ଧଶତକ: King’s…

1 of 6,902