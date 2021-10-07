ସାହିତ୍ୟରେ ଅବଦୁଲରଜାକ ଗୁରନାହଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଳୀ: ନୋବେଲ କମିଟି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସାହିତ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଗୁରୁବାର ଔପନ୍ୟାସିକ ଅବଦୁଲରଜାକ ଗୁରନାହଙ୍କ ନାମ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ତାଞ୍ଜାନିଆର ଏକ ଛୋଟିଆ ଦ୍ୱୀପ ଜାଞ୍ଜିବରରେ ଜନ୍ମ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିବା ଅବଦୁଲରଜାକ ବ୍ରିଟେନରେ ବସବାସ କରନ୍ତି ।

ରିଫ୍ୟୁଜିଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ମର୍ମସ୍ପର୍ଶୀ ଲେଖା ପାଇଁ ଅବଦୁଲରଜାକଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । କଲୋନିଆଲିଜିମ ଆଣ୍ଡ ଦ ଫେଟ ଅଫ ଦ ରିଫ୍ୟୁଜି ଇନ ଦ ଗଲ୍ଫ ବିଟୱିନ କଲ୍ଚର ଆଣ୍ଡ କଣ୍ଟିନେଣ୍ଟସ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ସମ୍ମାନ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.” pic.twitter.com/zw2LBQSJ4j

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2021