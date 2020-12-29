Ace designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

COVID-19 Updates World 81,819,305 World Confirmed: 81,819,305 Active: 22,084,461 Recovered: 57,950,217 Death: 1,784,627

New Delhi, 29/12: French Fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98. He was known for his Space-Age designs and visionary creations. France’s Fine Arts Academy confirmed the news via Twitter. As per his family, he died on Tuesday.

He died in the morning at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly, in the west of Paris, according to AFP.

Mr. Cardin had laid the foundations for a global empire by the late 1950s. In 1957, he became the first to forge business ties with Japan, and by 1959 he was selling his fashions there.

He once famously told the Times that, “I was born an artiste, “but I am a businessman.”