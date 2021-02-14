କାଲି ରାଜ୍ୟର ସମସ୍ତ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ-ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ବନ୍ଦ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୪ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଂଗ୍ରେସର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବନ୍ଦ ଡାକରା ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରିବା ପରେ ଏନେଇ ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଉଚ୍ଚଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ରାଜ୍ୟର ସମସ୍ଥ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଓ ବିଶ୍ବବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟଗୁଡ଼ିକ ବନ୍ଦରହିବ ବୋଲି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯାଇଛି। ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଅଧିନରେ ଆସୁଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଓ ବିଶ୍ବବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଗୁଡ଼ିକ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ। ଏଥିରେ ଘରୋଇ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଓ ବିଶ୍ବବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ମଧ୍ୟ ସାମିଲ ରହିଛି।
ଏହାପୂର୍ବରୁ ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ ରାଜ୍ୟର ସମସ୍ଥ ସ୍କୁଲ କୁ ଦୁଇଦିନ ପାଇଁ ଛୁଟି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛି ।

