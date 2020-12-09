ଆଉ ଜଣେ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା , କାଲି ରାତି ଅଧା କରୁଥିଲେ ସୁଟିଂ

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
ତାମିଲ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ଭି.ଜେ ଚିତ୍ରାଙ୍କ ମୃତଦେହ   ଆଜି ଏକ ହୋଟେଲ ରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି ।  ତାଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଖବର ପ୍ରଚାରିତ ହେବା ପରେ ପୁରା ତାମିଲ ସିନେମା ଜଗତରେ ଶୋକର ଛାୟା ଖେଳି ଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ୨୮ ବର୍ଷିୟ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ଜଣଙ୍କ କାହିଁକି ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା କଲେ ନା ତାଙ୍କୁ କେହି ହୋଟେଲ ଭିତରେ ହତ୍ୟା କରି ଫ୍ୟାନରେ ଝୁଲାଇ ଦେଇଛି ତାହା ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇନାହିଁ ।କାଲି ରାତି 2.30 ପର୍ଯନ୍ତ ସେ ସୁଟିଂ କରୁଥିଲେ । ସୂଚନାଅନୁସାରେ ,ସେ ମାନସିକ ରୋଗ ର ଶିକାର ହୋଇଥିଲେ ।

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
