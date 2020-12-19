ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତରେ ସର୍ବକାଳୀନ ରେକର୍ଡ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ସର୍ବାଧିକ?

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୯ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସର୍ବକାଳୀନ ରେକର୍ଡ ହୋଇଛି । ଚଳିତ ୯ ମାସରେ ୧୨୯୨ କୁଇଣ୍ଟାଲରୁ ଅଧିକ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ ହୋଇଛି । ଯେକୌଣସି ବର୍ଷର ଜବତ ତୁଳନାରେ ଏହା ୨ ଗୁଣରୁ ବି ଅଧିକ ।

ତେବେ ଏବର୍ଷ କୋରାପୁଟ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୯୨୮ କୁଇଣ୍ଟାଲ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ ହୋଇଛି । ୨୦୧୯ରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୬୧୮ କୁଇଣ୍ଟାଲ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।

