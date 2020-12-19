ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତରେ ସର୍ବକାଳୀନ ରେକର୍ଡ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ସର୍ବାଧିକ?

-
World
76,332,946
WorldConfirmed: 76,332,946Active: 21,105,889Recovered: 53,539,799Death: 1,687,258
-
USA
17,918,056
USAConfirmed: 17,918,056Active: 7,190,868Recovered: 10,405,890Death: 321,298
-
India
10,029,828
IndiaConfirmed: 10,029,828Active: 307,009Recovered: 9,577,350Death: 145,469
-
Brazil
7,172,165
BrazilConfirmed: 7,172,165Active: 788,153Recovered: 6,198,185Death: 185,827
-
Russia
2,819,429
RussiaConfirmed: 2,819,429Active: 514,340Recovered: 2,254,742Death: 50,347
-
Turkey
2,004,285
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,004,285Active: 207,366Recovered: 1,779,068Death: 17,851
-
UK
2,004,219
UKConfirmed: 2,004,219Active: 1,937,144Recovered: N/ADeath: 67,075
-
Italy
1,938,083
ItalyConfirmed: 1,938,083Active: 620,166Recovered: 1,249,470Death: 68,447
-
Germany
1,483,258
GermanyConfirmed: 1,483,258Active: 371,518Recovered: 1,085,500Death: 26,240
-
Pakistan
454,673
PakistanConfirmed: 454,673Active: 40,922Recovered: 404,501Death: 9,250
-
China
86,806
ChinaConfirmed: 86,806Active: 307Recovered: 81,865Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୯ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସର୍ବକାଳୀନ ରେକର୍ଡ ହୋଇଛି । ଚଳିତ ୯ ମାସରେ ୧୨୯୨ କୁଇଣ୍ଟାଲରୁ ଅଧିକ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ ହୋଇଛି । ଯେକୌଣସି ବର୍ଷର ଜବତ ତୁଳନାରେ ଏହା ୨ ଗୁଣରୁ ବି ଅଧିକ ।
ତେବେ ଏବର୍ଷ କୋରାପୁଟ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୯୨୮ କୁଇଣ୍ଟାଲ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ ହୋଇଛି । ୨୦୧୯ରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୬୧୮ କୁଇଣ୍ଟାଲ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।