କରୋନା କାଳରେ କିନ୍ନରଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ସହାୟତା ଘୋଷଣା, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେତେ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 167,674,268
    World
    Confirmed: 167,674,268
    Active: 15,373,106
    Recovered: 148,819,864
    Death: 3,481,298
  • USA 33,897,608
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,897,608
    Active: 5,791,220
    Recovered: 27,502,275
    Death: 604,113
  • India 26,811,947
    India
    Confirmed: 26,811,947
    Active: 2,685,977
    Recovered: 23,821,202
    Death: 304,768
  • Brazil 16,083,573
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 16,083,573
    Active: 1,142,221
    Recovered: 14,492,167
    Death: 449,185
  • Turkey 5,186,487
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,186,487
    Active: 115,906
    Recovered: 5,024,313
    Death: 46,268
  • Russia 5,009,911
    Russia
    Confirmed: 5,009,911
    Active: 266,898
    Recovered: 4,624,212
    Death: 118,801
  • UK 4,462,538
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,462,538
    Active: 33,366
    Recovered: 4,301,451
    Death: 127,721
  • Italy 4,194,672
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,194,672
    Active: 276,439
    Recovered: 3,792,898
    Death: 125,335
  • Germany 3,657,956
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,657,956
    Active: 161,143
    Recovered: 3,408,800
    Death: 88,013
  • Pakistan 903,599
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 903,599
    Active: 62,917
    Recovered: 820,374
    Death: 20,308
  • China 90,991
    China
    Confirmed: 90,991
    Active: 325
    Recovered: 86,030
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: କରୋନାକୁ ନେଇ ଲୋକମାନେ ହନ୍ତସନ୍ତ ହେଲେଣି । କରୋନାର ଆର୍ଥିକ ସଙ୍କଟ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କିନ୍ନରଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ସହାୟତା ରାଶି ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଦେଶର ୭ ହଜାର କିନ୍ନରଙ୍କୁ ଦେଢ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଲେଖାଏଁ ସହାୟତା ରାଶି ଦିଆଯିବ । ଏନେଇ ସାମାଜିକ ନ୍ୟାୟ ଓ ସଶକ୍ତିକରଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଏନେଇ ମେ’ ୩୧ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ଫର୍ମରେ ହିତାଧିକାରୀମାନେ ଆବେଦନ କରିପାରିବେ । ଏହା ବ୍ୟତିତ ହେଲପ୍ ନମ୍ବର-୮୮୮୨୧୩୩୮୯୭ରୁ ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ବିସ୍ତୃତ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଯିବ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

କୋଭାକ୍ସିନ ବୁଷ୍ଟର୍ ଡୋଜ୍ କ୍ଲିନିକାଲ୍…

ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା ଏବଂ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଗ୍ରହଣ ଯୋଗୁ ଅଧିକ…

ଫାବିଫ୍ଲୁ ଔଷଧ ବାଣ୍ଟିବା ମାମଲାରେ ଫସିଲେ ଗୌତମ…

କାଲିଠାରୁ ୩ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଟେଷ୍ଟିଂ, ଟିକାକରଣ…

1 of 4,837