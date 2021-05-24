କରୋନା କାଳରେ କିନ୍ନରଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ସହାୟତା ଘୋଷଣା, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେତେ?

-
World
167,674,268
WorldConfirmed: 167,674,268Active: 15,373,106Recovered: 148,819,864Death: 3,481,298
USA
33,897,608
USAConfirmed: 33,897,608Active: 5,791,220Recovered: 27,502,275Death: 604,113
India
26,811,947
IndiaConfirmed: 26,811,947Active: 2,685,977Recovered: 23,821,202Death: 304,768
Brazil
16,083,573
BrazilConfirmed: 16,083,573Active: 1,142,221Recovered: 14,492,167Death: 449,185
Turkey
5,186,487
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,186,487Active: 115,906Recovered: 5,024,313Death: 46,268
Russia
5,009,911
RussiaConfirmed: 5,009,911Active: 266,898Recovered: 4,624,212Death: 118,801
UK
4,462,538
UKConfirmed: 4,462,538Active: 33,366Recovered: 4,301,451Death: 127,721
Italy
4,194,672
ItalyConfirmed: 4,194,672Active: 276,439Recovered: 3,792,898Death: 125,335
Germany
3,657,956
GermanyConfirmed: 3,657,956Active: 161,143Recovered: 3,408,800Death: 88,013
Pakistan
903,599
PakistanConfirmed: 903,599Active: 62,917Recovered: 820,374Death: 20,308
China
90,991
ChinaConfirmed: 90,991Active: 325Recovered: 86,030Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: କରୋନାକୁ ନେଇ ଲୋକମାନେ ହନ୍ତସନ୍ତ ହେଲେଣି । କରୋନାର ଆର୍ଥିକ ସଙ୍କଟ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କିନ୍ନରଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ସହାୟତା ରାଶି ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଦେଶର ୭ ହଜାର କିନ୍ନରଙ୍କୁ ଦେଢ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଲେଖାଏଁ ସହାୟତା ରାଶି ଦିଆଯିବ । ଏନେଇ ସାମାଜିକ ନ୍ୟାୟ ଓ ସଶକ୍ତିକରଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଏନେଇ ମେ’ ୩୧ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ଫର୍ମରେ ହିତାଧିକାରୀମାନେ ଆବେଦନ କରିପାରିବେ । ଏହା ବ୍ୟତିତ ହେଲପ୍ ନମ୍ବର-୮୮୮୨୧୩୩୮୯୭ରୁ ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ବିସ୍ତୃତ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଯିବ ।