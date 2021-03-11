ଜଙ୍ଗଲରେ ନିଆଁ ଲଗାଇ ଆଉ ଜଣେ ଗିରଫ

-
World
118,638,190
WorldConfirmed: 118,638,190Active: 21,755,030Recovered: 94,251,086Death: 2,632,074
-
USA
29,862,124
USAConfirmed: 29,862,124Active: 8,679,663Recovered: 20,640,270Death: 542,191
-
India
11,285,561
IndiaConfirmed: 11,285,561Active: 189,202Recovered: 10,938,146Death: 158,213
-
Brazil
11,205,972
BrazilConfirmed: 11,205,972Active: 1,021,316Recovered: 9,913,739Death: 270,917
-
Russia
4,351,553
RussiaConfirmed: 4,351,553Active: 315,751Recovered: 3,945,527Death: 90,275
-
UK
4,234,924
UKConfirmed: 4,234,924Active: 761,448Recovered: 3,348,489Death: 124,987
-
Italy
3,123,368
ItalyConfirmed: 3,123,368Active: 487,074Recovered: 2,535,483Death: 100,811
-
Turkey
2,821,943
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,821,943Active: 142,854Recovered: 2,649,862Death: 29,227
-
Germany
2,532,855
GermanyConfirmed: 2,532,855Active: 122,579Recovered: 2,337,000Death: 73,276
-
Pakistan
597,497
PakistanConfirmed: 597,497Active: 17,627Recovered: 566,493Death: 13,377
-
China
90,018
ChinaConfirmed: 90,018Active: 181Recovered: 85,201Death: 4,636
ଉଦଳା, ୧୧ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଶିକାର ପାଇଁ ଜଙ୍ଗଲରେ ନିଆଁ ଲଗାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ ଶିକାରି ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛି । ଉକ୍ତ ଶିକାରି ନିକଟରୁ ଗୋଟିଏ ଦେଶୀ ବନ୍ଧୁକ, ଟାଙ୍ଗିଆ, ୭ କେଜି ଝିଙ୍କ ମାଂସ ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଥିବା ଶିକାରିର ନାମ ଅନ୍ତରା ସିଂ । ଶିକାର କରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ପୋଡ଼ାଡିହା ରେଞ୍ଜ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ବନବିଭାଗ ଶିକାରିକୁ ଧରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, କିଛିଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଜଙ୍ଗଲରେ ନିଆଁ ଲଗାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ ଯୁବକକୁ ବନ ବିଭାଗ ଗିରଫ କରିଥିଲା । ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଥିବା ଯୁବକ ଯଶୀପୁର ଅଞ୍ଚଳର ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଥିଲା । ବନ ବିଭାଗ ଯୁବକକୁ ନିଆଁ ଲଗାଇବା ନେଇ ପଚରାଉଚରା କରିଥିଲା ।