ସ୍ଫୁଟନିକ୍ ଟିକା ନେବାକୁ ଡୋଜ୍ ପିଛା ଟଙ୍କା ଧାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କଲା ଆପୋଲୋ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେତେ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ : କରୋନା କାଳରେ ଏହାର ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ଟିକାକରଣକୁ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦିଆଯାଉଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ କୋଭିଡ ଟିକା ସ୍ଫୁଟନିକ୍‌-ଭି ନେବାକୁ ଡୋଜ ପିଛା ଦାମ୍ ୧୧୯୫ ଟଙ୍କା ଧାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସ୍ଫୁଟନିକ୍‌-ଭିର ଡୋଜ ପିଛା ୧୧୯୫ ଟଙ୍କା ଧାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିଛି ଘରୋଇ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ ‘ଆପୋଲୋ’ । ଟିକା ଦାମ୍ ୯୯୫ ଟଙ୍କା ଥିବା ବେଳେ ଟିକାକରଣ ବାବଦକୁ ୨୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ରଖାଯାଇଛି । ଆପୋଲୋ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲର ଦର ଧାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ନେଇ ଜାତୀୟ ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମରୁ ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।

