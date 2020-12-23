-
World
78,476,586
WorldConfirmed: 78,476,586Active: 21,504,372Recovered: 55,245,656Death: 1,726,558
-
USA
18,684,628
USAConfirmed: 18,684,628Active: 7,408,707Recovered: 10,945,097Death: 330,824
-
India
10,099,308
IndiaConfirmed: 10,099,308Active: 289,450Recovered: 9,663,382Death: 146,476
-
Brazil
7,320,020
BrazilConfirmed: 7,320,020Active: 776,763Recovered: 6,354,972Death: 188,285
-
Russia
2,933,753
RussiaConfirmed: 2,933,753Active: 537,325Recovered: 2,343,967Death: 52,461
-
UK
2,110,314
UKConfirmed: 2,110,314Active: 2,042,007Recovered: N/ADeath: 68,307
-
Turkey
2,062,960
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,062,960Active: 177,543Recovered: 1,866,815Death: 18,602
-
Italy
1,977,370
ItalyConfirmed: 1,977,370Active: 605,955Recovered: 1,301,573Death: 69,842
-
Germany
1,556,611
GermanyConfirmed: 1,556,611Active: 391,670Recovered: 1,136,700Death: 28,241
-
Pakistan
462,814
PakistanConfirmed: 462,814Active: 37,905Recovered: 415,352Death: 9,557
-
China
86,882
ChinaConfirmed: 86,882Active: 320Recovered: 81,928Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୩ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଡିସେମ୍ବର ୩୧ରେ ଅବସର ନେବେ ଅସିତ ତ୍ରିପାଠୀ । ଅସିତ ଏବେ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଶାସନ ସଚିବ ଓ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଉନ୍ନୟନ କମିସନର ଭାବେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ୧୯୭୬ ବ୍ୟାଚର ଓଡିଶା କ୍ୟାଡର ଆଇଏଏସ ଅଫିସର ଅସିତ ତ୍ରିପାଠୀ ଅବସର ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବାକୁ ନେଇ ଜିଏର ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି ।