୩୧ରେ ଅବସର ନେବେ ଅସିତ ତ୍ରିପାଠୀ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 78,476,586
    World
    Confirmed: 78,476,586
    Active: 21,504,372
    Recovered: 55,245,656
    Death: 1,726,558
  • USA 18,684,628
    USA
    Confirmed: 18,684,628
    Active: 7,408,707
    Recovered: 10,945,097
    Death: 330,824
  • India 10,099,308
    India
    Confirmed: 10,099,308
    Active: 289,450
    Recovered: 9,663,382
    Death: 146,476
  • Brazil 7,320,020
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,320,020
    Active: 776,763
    Recovered: 6,354,972
    Death: 188,285
  • Russia 2,933,753
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,933,753
    Active: 537,325
    Recovered: 2,343,967
    Death: 52,461
  • UK 2,110,314
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,110,314
    Active: 2,042,007
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 68,307
  • Turkey 2,062,960
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,062,960
    Active: 177,543
    Recovered: 1,866,815
    Death: 18,602
  • Italy 1,977,370
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,977,370
    Active: 605,955
    Recovered: 1,301,573
    Death: 69,842
  • Germany 1,556,611
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,556,611
    Active: 391,670
    Recovered: 1,136,700
    Death: 28,241
  • Pakistan 462,814
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 462,814
    Active: 37,905
    Recovered: 415,352
    Death: 9,557
  • China 86,882
    China
    Confirmed: 86,882
    Active: 320
    Recovered: 81,928
    Death: 4,634

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୩ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଡିସେମ୍ବର ୩୧ରେ ଅବସର ନେବେ ଅସିତ ତ୍ରିପାଠୀ । ଅସିତ ଏବେ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଶାସନ ସଚିବ ଓ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଉନ୍ନୟନ କମିସନର ଭାବେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ୧୯୭୬ ବ୍ୟାଚର ଓଡିଶା କ୍ୟାଡର ଆଇଏଏସ ଅଫିସର ଅସିତ ତ୍ରିପାଠୀ ଅବସର ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବାକୁ ନେଇ ଜିଏର ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.