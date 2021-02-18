IPL ପାଇଁ ନିଲାମି ଜାରି

-
World
110,520,533
WorldConfirmed: 110,520,533Active: 22,661,670Recovered: 85,415,918Death: 2,442,945
-
USA
28,453,526
USAConfirmed: 28,453,526Active: 9,354,485Recovered: 18,596,497Death: 502,544
-
India
10,950,201
IndiaConfirmed: 10,950,201Active: 137,318Recovered: 10,656,845Death: 156,038
-
Brazil
9,979,276
BrazilConfirmed: 9,979,276Active: 786,648Recovered: 8,950,450Death: 242,178
-
Russia
4,125,598
RussiaConfirmed: 4,125,598Active: 382,360Recovered: 3,661,312Death: 81,926
-
UK
4,071,185
UKConfirmed: 4,071,185Active: 1,669,549Recovered: 2,282,703Death: 118,933
-
Italy
2,751,657
ItalyConfirmed: 2,751,657Active: 388,864Recovered: 2,268,253Death: 94,540
-
Turkey
2,609,359
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,609,359Active: 84,788Recovered: 2,496,833Death: 27,738
-
Germany
2,362,364
GermanyConfirmed: 2,362,364Active: 129,390Recovered: 2,165,900Death: 67,074
-
Pakistan
567,261
PakistanConfirmed: 567,261Active: 24,176Recovered: 530,597Death: 12,488
-
China
89,806
ChinaConfirmed: 89,806Active: 520Recovered: 84,650Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୮ ।୨: ଚେନ୍ନାଇରେ ୨୦୨୧ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆନ୍ ପ୍ରିମିୟର ଲିଗ୍ ବା ଆଇପିଏଲ ପାଇଁ ଖେଳାଳି ନିଲାମ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ୧୪.୨୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ମ୍ୟାକ୍ସୱେଲଙ୍କୁ କିଣିଛି ଆରସିବି । ଷ୍ଟିଭ ସ୍ମିଥଙ୍କୁ ୨.୨୦ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଇଛି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ କ୍ୟାପିଟାଲ୍ସ । ସକିମ ଅଲ ହାସନଙ୍କୁ ୩.୨୦ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି କେକେଆର । ନିଲାମ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାରେ ୮ଟି ଫ୍ରାଞ୍ଚାଇଜ୍ ଓ ୨୯୨ ଖେଳାଳି ସାମିଲ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ମୋଇନ ଅଲ୍ଲୀଙ୍କୁ ୭ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ସୁପର କିଙ୍ଗ ।